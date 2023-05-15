NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art and Opportunity Works present the “2023 OpArt Exhibition.”
This exhibition showcases artwork created by the OpArt program, the partnership between Newburyport Art and Opportunity Works. The program was founded in 2004 and its mission is to encourage and support people with disabilities to fulfill their life ambitions through the creative process.
OpArt provides participating artists with artistic training to professionally create, exhibit and market their artwork.
OpArt is dedicated to empowering adults with disabilities to enrich their lives through creative expression and artistic practice by providing art instruction in a variety of mediums and techniques, according to organizers.
Open studio sessions are held weekly at the Haverhill and Newburyport Opportunity Works locations. Artists are encouraged to work freely with materials offered (paint pastels, collage, drawing, sculpture, etc.) to create artwork centered on a particular theme or work independently. All forms of expression are encouraged and welcomed.
Viewers can expect to see an exhibition that is colorful and joyfully expressed. Through the use of bold brushstrokes, playful patterns and excellent color choices, the artists have produced a captivating display of work. Visitors will certainly leave the exhibition with a smile on their face and a renewed sense of joy, according to organizers.
The exhibition can be seen through May 21 in NAA’s first-floor Sargent Gallery and will be on view concurrently with the Art Adventure grant finalists exhibition as well as a 75th anniversary celebratory exhibition in the Hartson Gallery. This new exhibition displays 75 panels featuring works across a variety of mediums.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance.
More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org. NAA is at 65 Water St., Newburyport.
