WEST NEWBURY — Residents can start applying for open burning permits Dec. 26, prior to the 2021 season beginning Jan. 15, according to fire Chief Michael Dwyer.
Residents can apply for the permits online through the "Pay Bills" portal on the town's website as well as in person at the West Newbury Public Safety Building, 401 Main St.
Permits are $5 online and $10 in person. Online permits will also have a transaction fee of 50 cents for eChecks and at least $1 for credit or debit cards. More details about the transaction fees are on the town's website, wnewbury.org.
The state's annual open burning season runs from Jan. 15 to May 1. Residents are able to burn brush, cane, driftwood and tree prunings with a permit granted by the Fire Department.
Residents are strongly encouraged to use the online portal for permits to limit foot traffic in the Public Safety Building and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
People who apply for a permit in person must wear a face mask or covering inside and outside the building, and should practice social distancing.
More information about the open burning season will be shared in the coming weeks, according to Dwyer.
