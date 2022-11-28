NEWBURYPORT — Imagine Studios' first Friday community open mic event returns on Friday, at 7 p.m. at The People's Cafe, 64 Purchase St. Newburyport. Each month includes feature acts and open mic for music, poetry, stories, stand up and more. Sign up in person.
December's open mic feature performer is Joe LeBlanc, an accomplished luthier guitar builder, instrument maker and singer-songwriter who enjoys sharing his love for music and connecting community through performance. His repertoire includes country, pop, rock and traditional tunes. He also supports the new Bluebird Performance Venue.
Also, check out the free Jazz and Coffee hour every Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a bluegrass jam at 3 p.m., featuring local musicians, also at The People's Cafe.
For more information visit: www.imaginestudios.org kristine@imaginestudios.org, or call 978-834-0367.
