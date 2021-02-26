NEWBURYPORT – There are openings in a number of Newburyport Adult and Community Education classes that will be starting in the coming weeks, according to director Vicki Hendrickson.

Classes with openings include:

 

· From Here to There When You Can’t Go Anywhere (armchair travels) — Peter Spellman

· More Science and Society in Poetry — Paulette Demers Turco

· The Daughters of Africa — Sandra Thaxter

· The Fire This Time. Jesmyn Ward, editor — Vicki Hendrickson

· The History of the Merrimack River — Dyke Hendrickson

· Creating a Canvas Rug — Ingrid Cyros

· Ukranian/Panksy Easter Eggs — Eliza Goodell

· Making Yeast Bread — Fran Kaplan

· OPA! (Outstanding Party Appetizers) in the Greek Tradition — Andrea Jones and Stephanie Lemnios

· Jazz Appreciation — with Danny Harrington

· Samba Concert with “notes” — John Tavano and Roger Kimball

· SeniorStretch & Strength — Eunice James

· Estate Planning — Margot Birke, Esq.

· Understanding Social Security — Peter Doyle

To register or for more information, go to www.newburyportadulted.org or call 978-361-6008.

