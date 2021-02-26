NEWBURYPORT – There are openings in a number of Newburyport Adult and Community Education classes that will be starting in the coming weeks, according to director Vicki Hendrickson.
Classes with openings include:
· From Here to There When You Can’t Go Anywhere (armchair travels) — Peter Spellman
· More Science and Society in Poetry — Paulette Demers Turco
· The Daughters of Africa — Sandra Thaxter
· The Fire This Time. Jesmyn Ward, editor — Vicki Hendrickson
· The History of the Merrimack River — Dyke Hendrickson
· Creating a Canvas Rug — Ingrid Cyros
· Ukranian/Panksy Easter Eggs — Eliza Goodell
· Making Yeast Bread — Fran Kaplan
· OPA! (Outstanding Party Appetizers) in the Greek Tradition — Andrea Jones and Stephanie Lemnios
· Jazz Appreciation — with Danny Harrington
· Samba Concert with “notes” — John Tavano and Roger Kimball
· SeniorStretch & Strength — Eunice James
· Estate Planning — Margot Birke, Esq.
· Understanding Social Security — Peter Doyle
To register or for more information, go to www.newburyportadulted.org or call 978-361-6008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.