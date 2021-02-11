NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues Saturday on WJOP 96.3 FM with “Cendrillon,” Massenet’s elegant and witty take on “Cinderella.”
This encore broadcast from 2018 stars mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in the title role opposite mezzo-soprano Alice Coote as Prince Charming.
Soprano Kathleen Kim sang the role of the fairy godmother, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe was the overbearing stepmother, Madame de la Haltière, and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri sang for the beleaguered father, Pandolfe. Bertrand de Billy led the Met orchestra and chorus.
“Cendrillon” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
