NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues Saturday at 1 p.m. with Puccini’s “La Rondine.”
This 2009 performance starred soprano Angela Gheorghiu as the Parisian courtesan Magda and tenor Roberto Alagna as Ruggero, a passionate young man from the countryside.
The cast also featured soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Marius Brenciu as the chambermaid Lisette and the poet Prunier, and bass Samuel Ramey as Magda’s wealthy companion Rambaldo.
Marco Armiliato conducted the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Puccini’s romantic and nuanced score. “La Rondine” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
