NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues this weekend on WJOP FM.
Janáček’s “From the House of the Dead,” based on the novel by Dostoevsky set in a Siberian prison camp, will be heard Saturday at 1 p.m. over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.
This encore broadcast from 2009 starred an ensemble cast as a community of damaged but irrepressible inmates.
Baritone Peter Mattei was the tormented Shishkov while the other performers included tenors Kurt Streit, Stefan Margita and Eric Stoklossa, and bass-baritone Willard White, who sang the role of political prisoner Gorianchikov.
Esa-Pekka Salonen conducted the Met Orchestra and Chorus.
Due to technical difficulties April 3, Dvořák’s “Rusalka” with soprano Renée Fleming will be broadcast Sunday at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
