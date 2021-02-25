NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP with Richard Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier,” a highlight from 2017.
Soprano Renée Fleming starred as the glamorous and worldly Marschallin, making her final appearance in that signature role, and mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča bid farewell to the role of Octavian, the Marschallin’s much younger lover.
The cast also featured soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, who captures Octavian’s heart, and bass Günther Groissböck as the Marschallin’s cousin Baron Ochs along with tenor Matthew Polenzani as the Italian Singer and baritone Marcus Brück as Faninal.
Sebastian Weigle led the Met Orchestra and Chorus in this opera that deals with the passage of time and the changes it brings.
“Der Rosenkavalier” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport. Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
