SALISBURY – The Pettengill House, Inc. has launched its annual Operation Backpack program, a summer backpack and school supply drive with the goal of ensuring that every student in need can start the school year ready to learn.
After having to scale down last year’s program due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols, Pettengill House brings back Operation Backpack to full capacity this year. This year’s program aims to replenish a low inventory and provide new backpacks and school supplies for local families in need after a challenging school year.
Pettengill House is seeking donations of new backpacks and school supplies through Aug. 15. Donations are welcome at the Pettengill House Pantry during weekly donation dropoff hours on Friday mornings from 8 a.m. until noon at 13 Lafayette Road in Salisbury. Donations can also be dropped off at any one of the many collection bins at these locations:
In Amesbury, at Align Credit Union, Holy Family Parish, Main Street Congregational Church, Newburyport Bank, BankProv and Stone Ridge Properties;
In Newbury at Newburyport Bank;
in Newburyport and Newburyport Bank and BankProv;
and in Salisbury, at Newburyport Bank, the Salisbury Public Library and Star of the Sea Church.
Those interested in donating can also visit the Operation Backpack Wish List on Amazon, which makes it easy to shop online from a curated list of items, and have the donation shipped directly to The Pettengill House: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/302HBULOYO9I1?ref_=wl_share
Monetary donations and gift cards are always welcome and appreciated. Checks can be made payable to The Pettengill House, Inc., 21 Water St., Suite 4A, Amesbury, MA 01913. Note “Operation Backpack” on the memo line. All donations are tax deductible, and directly benefit families in the local community.
Families in need with school-aged children living in Amesbury, Byfield, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, or West Newbury are potentially eligible to sign up for Operation Backpack. Call 978-463-8801 to learn more and schedule an appointment. Backpacks and supplies will be distributed by appointment starting in mid-August.
