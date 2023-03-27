NEWBURYPORT — Opportunity Works received a $1,000 donation from Jersey Mike’s on Storey Avenue as part of the sub shop’s Month of Giving campaign.
The donation was awarded during a ceremony at Jersey Mike’s on March 22 to support Opportunity Works’ mission to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities by empowering individuals and promoting a culture of dignity and respect through integration, inclusion and independence, according to a news release.
Those who attended enjoyed a performance from North Shore resident and Spectrum of Sound member Kate McKinley and got a chance to chat with John Miller, a local Flutie Fellow and autism self-advocate author and illustrator of “Land of Handom.”
The event was also designed to raise awareness of Jersey Mike’s and the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism’s Day of Giving on Wednesday in which all sale proceeds from each Jersey Mike’s partner store will be donated to the foundation in support of its mission to help those affected by autism.
The foundation was started in 1998 by former NFL quarterback and Boston College legend Doug Flutie and his wife, Laurie, after their son Dougie was diagnosed with autism at age 3.
Over its 20-year history, the Flutie Foundation has distributed more than $15 million to schools and organizations that provide clinical therapies, respite services, recreational programs, social skills training, job supports and more for people affected by autism.
The foundation also provides education technology tools, adaptive camp scholarships, safety equipment, and direct family support through its partnerships and special initiatives.
