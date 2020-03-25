NEWBURYPORT – Community Service of Newburyport Inc. will be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

A public notice will be posted when Community Service is able to reopen.

Anyone in need of food, should contact Our Neighbors’ Table at 978-388-1907. Information can be found on the ONT website: ourneighborstable.org.

Anyone who needs additional or immediate services should contact The Pettengill House Inc. at 978-463-8801.

Tags

Recommended for you