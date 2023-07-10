WEST NEWBURY — Hope for securing a new wellfield at Dole Place may be drying up, but not for lack of effort from town officials.
The 379,408-square-foot parcel at 31 Dole Place is owned by Marguerite Jarvis, according to town assessor records and information on file with the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds.
For eight years, the Select Board met periodically behind closed doors to discuss the latest updates on negotiations for the highly prized resource, and to orchestrate the steps the town needs to take to be successful.
At a board meeting in late June, Chairperson Wendy Reed said it was time for the public to be brought into the process to better understand the complexities. Even though the hoped-for property sale has not come to fruition, Reed and her colleagues wanted to emphasize that town officials have been negotiating in good faith.
The board anticipates bringing another request for funding to update costs and permitting for the wellfield project at a Special Town Meeting in October with a recommendation on whether to move forward with a Plan B.
“We’re eight years down the road on this,” stressed Select Board member Chris Wile. “We’re into it for a significant amount of money and we don’t know if this is going to pan out or not. We better start looking at other alternatives. We’re in a very precarious position looking at just one option.”
If this project does not go through, residents would have to live with the current water capacity – and officials may need to start restricting water, according to a town official.
In April 2015, Town Meeting voters approved $205,000 for wellfield testing at the Dole Place site. The Water Department was encouraged that the land might provide a wellfield capacity six times that of the town’s current wellfield.
Eventually, the state Department of Environmental Protection approved the site for use as a wellfield with a yield of 0.98 million gallons per day. West Newbury’s current permit is limited to 0.16. A permit change would be needed for the new development to go forward, Reed noted.
After obtaining an appraisal in May 2016 by Avery Associates that determined the best use of the property was as a two-lot subdivision, water officials proposed spending $500,000 in Community Act Preservation funding for the project. But voters at the 2017 Spring Town Meeting took no action on the request, opting to wait for pump testing results.
When the property owner refused to provide an asking price, the town offered $1.025 million to purchase the land – but it was rejected. The town agreed to add the site to its wellfield overlay district.
A second appraisal of the land came in at $1.99 million in June 2020. That fall, the Select Board matched the appraisal amount, but the owner again rejected the town’s offer without making a counteroffer. When asked to come back to the town with an acceptable price, the owner refused, suggesting the town take the property by eminent domain.
“This is not the town’s preference but that is where we left it with them,” Reed said.
She reported that “there’s been a lot of activity” regarding 31 Dole Place this year.
In January, the board agreed to seek a second opinion on costs, permitting and potential impacts from sea level rise.
“There’s some concern that because this is right on the Merrimack River, there might be sea level rise that could impact the wells in the future,” Reed explained. This spring, voters approved $50,000 to secure the cost and permitting updates. Last month, the town hired engineering firm Weston & Sampson to get the job done.
Expenses for wellfield and chemical feed facility construction are $4.06 million and water filtration plant construction, if needed, could run upward of $8.77 million, according to a cost estimate received in January 2021. That doesn’t include the cost to buy the land, Reed said.
With a yield rate much higher than anticipated, town officials asked the estimator to provide costs to upgrade the system to allow the sale of surplus water to Groveland or Newburyport. Those amounts are $265,000 and $799,000, respectively. To sell more than 350 gallons per minute would likely require at least an additional $500,000.
“The costs could be substantial – not only to get the water out of the ground but to actually be able to sell it to surrounding communities so that we could realize that much higher gain,” Reed said.
“We think it’s needed,” said Water Commissioner Bob Janes, but he stressed it is up to the taxpayers and ratepayers to decide if they want to foot the bill for the land acquisition and development project. Janes contends the Water Department has “dug holes all over town” in an unsuccessful search for another site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.