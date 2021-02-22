NEWBURYPORT — Two ordinances appearing before the City Council on Monday propose amendments to the municipal code concerning further development on Plum Island.
Ordinance 69, co-sponsored by Councilor at large Afroz Khan and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, proposes to amend language in Section 6.5 of the municipal code relating to barrier beach redevelopment.
Ordinance 71, sponsored by Councilor at large Barry Connell, seeks to amend details regarding the Plum Island Overlay District section in the city zoning ordinance.
The Plum Island Overlay District was established in 2001 and sought to reduce the damage and costs that would come with flooding. Ordinance 71 would add "projected sea level rise and storm surge" as threats that could cause such damage.
Other amendments include prohibiting new development and expansion on Plum Island due to the threats of flooding, sea level rise and storm surge as a way to protect the city from financial liability.
Khan, who chairs the Ordinance Review Committee, said the proposed changes come at the administration's recommendation and are the result of efforts by the committee to update language that hasn't been touched in almost 10 years.
The committee combs through city ordinances and sends current sections to corresponding city departments to make sure the language is up to date.
These sections relating to Plum Island were recently forwarded to Planning Director Andrew Port and Conservation Administrator Julia Godtredsen, who pointed out some loopholes that have led to issues for the Zoning Board of Appeals.
"These loopholes are probably going beyond the intent of the ordinance," Khan said, explaining that these ordinances were meant to control development on Plum Island based on its flood hazards.
The ordinances appearing before the council Monday will likely be referred to the Committee on Planning & Development.
Khan said the purpose of these proposals is to begin a conversation. In committee, councilors can discuss these proposals further and tweak the language.
Once that happens, any proposed changes to the zoning ordinance must be reviewed by the Planning Board.
Real estate agent and Reservation Terrace resident Lela Lischke Wright expressed concern about these proposed ordinances, saying property owners are already restricted in what they are allowed to do with their homes.
"Yes, we all choose to live here, but you cannot take away our personal property rights without paying for them," Wright said, saying that property owners continue to pay the same taxes while facing further restrictions on their ability to maintain their properties.
Wright, who was a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals when the Plum Island Overlay District was approved, questioned the timing of these ordinances since her home is one of several that has repeatedly flooded during recent storms.
Wright, a longtime Newburyport resident, moved to Plum Island about three years ago. She knew the risk of living on a barrier beach, but said it was necessary to improve her quality of life.
Wright deals with flooding and sand issues as they come, but said she hopes these restrictions will not prevent her from repairing her home in the future.
The City Council meets remotely Monday at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to see the full wording of these ordinances, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/291716.
