NEWBURYPORT — The city celebrated Valentine’s Day and national Organ Donor Day at the same time Tuesday by asking everyone to give a heart or kidney or lung.
New England Donor Services is conducting its “Have a Heart, and Get a Heart” campaign, hoping people will register as an organ and tissue donor when renewing their driver’s licenses, Real ID or IDs at the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
New England Donor Services state relations manager Matt Boger said his organization was marking Valentine’s Day by celebrating those who have received or continue to wait for lifesaving transplants.
“The heart on Valentine’s Day means love. The heart, every other day, and even on Valentine’s Day, means that you are a registered organ donor,” he said.
Boger was joined at City Hall by five people who either received an organ or whose families were affected by a transplant, as well as Mayor Sean Reardon and state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester.
“Organ donation has two sides, the side of the stories of the people whose lives were saved and also the side of the individuals who lost loved ones and miss them each and every day and would trade places with them who realize that their gift was an amazing one,” Boger said.
Newburyport resident Kelly Luchini told the story of her brother, Michael, who died in a house fire and had his kidney donated to a 48-year-old woman in New York in 2009.
“This is a mother of four. We have never met the recipient but we did get a beautiful letter from her and she said Michael is forever her angel,” Luchini said.
She asked that people let it be known that it was their wish to be an organ and tissue donor.
“At age 43, my brother saved a life and those four kids still have a mom,” she said.
Newbury resident Anne Walsh said she has lived her entire adult life knowing that she will probably need a new kidney, given her family’s genetic predisposition to polycystic kidney disease, a hereditary condition with no cure.
“I want everyone to know that the little heart on your driver’s license is so powerful. It gives profound hope to so many people and shows the power of what we can do for others,” she said.
Gary Swain developed dilated cardiomyopathy in his early years and received a new heart 18 months ago. Swain said his heart transplant has been challenging but added that he is “very grateful” for his 39-year-old donor whose parents made the decision to make him an organ donor.
“They felt that he was such a loving and giving person that would want to make sure that he went on to save lives, and he saved my life,” Swain said.
Reardon said hosting the “Have a Heart, and Get a Heart” event on Feb. 14 made the day all the more special.
“This is about loving who you are, loving your family members, and then also loving each other as human beings,” he said.
Tarr said Newburyport’s reputation as a caring community made it appropriate to celebrate organ donation at City Hall on Valentine’s Day.
“What we’re talking about today is the ability to, after a thoughtful and reflective decision, be able to figuratively look into the eyes of someone who is clinging to life and say, ‘I love you and I’m going to give you something that helps you enjoy the sweetness of life,’” he said.
