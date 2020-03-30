NEWBURYPORT — With many people in difficult situations due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are multiple local organizations offering free meals to those in need.
Our Neighbors’ Table’s programs remain open, with all markets operating exclusively through curbside pickup while being closed to shoppers.
The Wednesday Meal is operating as a takeout model. Meals are available from 4 to 6 p.m. at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main Street, Amesbury.
The markets will be closed to shoppers. Guests can preorder groceries online and schedule a time for pickup. Anyone unable to order online may call 978-388-1907 to place an order. Groceries will be delivered directly to guests’ vehicles during the scheduled pickup time.
The ONT Newburyport Market will be open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 35 Summer St.
The ONT Amesbury Market will keep its normal hours Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Curbside pickup for the markets is available in 15-minute increments.
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., is serving lunch on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and dinner on Thursdays at 5 p.m. Both meals are being served in to-go containers at the back of the Salvation Army Community Center building parking lot following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health Department guidelines.
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., is offering a grab-and-go breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The program is free to the public and includes a full breakfast.
Lyndsey Haight, executive director of Our Neighbors' Table, said that under normal conditions, the program typically registers 10 new households per week, but since March 16, 60 new households — with a total of about 160 people — have registered.
“Dare I say we have found a system to help us adapt and it’s definitely very labor intensive, but it seems to be going very smoothly,” Haight said. “Hopefully, we can continue this way until something changes.”
Adding that to the demand of its usual market shoppers, Haight said, has created a heavy workload for Our Neighbors' Table, especially since the organization has been operating with only 25% of its usual volunteer force.
So far, though, Haight said the organization has been able to accomplish what it aims to do during the pandemic: make sure food continues to be available to the community in a safe way and to continue to handle new people as they come.
Haight emphasized the importance of financial donations to Our Neighbors' Table, which she said are necessary to help it operate.
For more information on Our Neighbors' Table or to make a donation, visit https://www.ourneighborstable.org/.
