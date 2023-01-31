NEWBURYPORT — An April staple for more than 15 years, the Newburyport Literary Festival is in dire need of funding to make its anticipated pre-COVID return the weekend of April 28-30, according to an organizer.
Beginning in 2005 after receiving a nonprofit organization designation, the first festival kicked off in 2006, but festival director and founder Vicki Hendrickson noted that planning began two years earlier.
The festival, this year honoring author Peter Orner, is aiming to take place both online and in person, a first for the festival, after hosting only virtual events in recent years.
Henderson added that there will also be “a lot of regionally known authors but a lot of well-known authors as well.”
Most notably, funding has proven difficult as costs for lodging, transportation and venue rentals have continued to skyrocket and anticipated funding has fallen through.
While costs were lower with the festival only taking place online the past few years, bringing two of three days back to in-person events has been a challenge. Mainly funded by donors and sponsors, Hendrickson noted that the festival will need an uptick in donations to go on as planned.
In order for the festival to take place in person, it will only be made possible if fundraising efforts and goals are met.
A GoFundMe page was set up for the festival last week by organizer Mary Barlow, aiming to raise the additional $7,000 needed to meet the overall $20,000 goal and titled “Invest in the Fest!” which reads:
“The Newburyport Literary Festival needs you more than ever this year! Anticipated funding fell through, and we are on a sprint to raise 20K in 2 weeks. A celebration of literature, from fiction to poetry to non-fiction and biography, the festival includes author readings, panel discussions, and book signings held in venues across historic and beautiful Newburyport, Massachusetts. To ensure the festival remains accessible to everyone, the event is funded only through community donations.”
The festival has long been a favorite for locals and those spread across the country as well.
Participating authors and poets include honoree Peter Orner (“Still No Word From You: Notes in the Margin”) in conversation with author and festival favorite Andre Dubus III; novelists Rebecca Makkai (“I Have Some Questions for You: A Novel”), Allegra Goodman (“Sam”) and Kamila Shamsie (“Best of Friends”); physicist Alan Lightman, (“The Transcendent Brain: Spirituality in the Age of Science”); editor Midge Goldberg leading a panel of poets who contributed to “Outer Space: 100 Poems”; and historian Greg Melville (“Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries”).
This year's full festival lineup includes artists and writers of poetry, nonfiction and fiction.
The lineup includes poets Mary Buchinger, Robert W. Crawford, Wendy Drexler, Michael Ferber, Midge Goldberg, Andrew Hudgins, Amit Majmudar, Alfred Nicol, Aaron Poochigian, Alan Shapiro, Matthew Buckley Smith, Deborah Warren and Anton Yakovlev; nonfiction writers M.G. Barlow, Karen Fine, Lightman and Alice Sedgwick Wohl; and fiction writers Ben Berman, Nancy Crochiere, Alena Dillon, Henriette Lazaridis, Makkai, William Martin, Orner, Namrata Patel, Amy Poeppel, Jane Roper, Kamila Shamsie and Adam White.
The festival’s steering committee includes members Jennifer Entwistle, Leslie Hendrickson, Kirun Kapar, Hanna Harlow, Vicki Hendrickson, Nana Kennedy, Michael Cameron, Skye Wentworth, Ghlee Woodworth, Linda Carpino, Nicol, Bethany Dorau, Meg Moore, Betsy Westebdorf, Giselle Stevens and Sara Kelso.
Notably, the festival also contributes to investing in local schools’ reading programs.
Tax-deductible donations can be made on the festival’s website or via the GoFundMe page. Checks can also be made out to the nonprofit Newburyport Literary Association Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 268, Newburyport, MA 01950.
Founding sponsors include the Institution for Savings and Newburyport Bank. Additional support has come from: the Massachusetts Cultural Councils of Georgetown, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury, Charles F. & Marianne Small Charitable Foundation, The Grog, Newburyport Daily News, Jen Wright Signs, John W. Pramberg, Esq., Bradford & Bigelow and PIGeBANK Graphic Design.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com.
