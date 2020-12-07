Ornament to help support museum

NEWBURYPORT – The Museum of Old Newbury joins other community nonprofits in partnering with the Custom House Maritime Museum in the celebration of a holiday "Maritime Tree" mounted behind the 1835 Custom House.
The Museum of Old Newbury's fabrication of a hand-cut and crafted, gilded steel replica of "Triton with Horn" will be featured high atop the tree and will be auctioned to benefit the High Street museum.
The Triton, also known affectionately as the "Merman," is based on a 19th century artifact in the museum's collection and was crafted by co-President David Mack.
The tree topper measures 15 inches high and 18 inches wide and is mounted on a 3-inch steel pole. It may be used as a tree topper or as a garden ornament.
To place a bid for the online auction, visit the museum's website at www.NewburyHistory.org. Auction information is on the website's home page.
Bids will be accepted through the end of the day Jan. 1. Pickup is available at the Custom House Maritime Museum the week of Jan 4. If shipping is required, the winning bidder will cover that cost.
About the Merman: This mythical creature originated in ancient times on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. Triton, the messenger of the sea with his conch shell trumpet, was the son of Poseidon who stilled the ocean's waves. His classical crown is the laurel wreath.
The Museum of Old Newbury preserves and interprets the history of Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury from presettlement to the present and carries out its mission through the administration of the Cushing House, the Perkins Engraving Plant, and other historic structures on its High Street campus and furthers its purpose through lectures, exhibitions, educational programs, publications and research.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.