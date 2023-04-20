NEWBURYPORT — The beloved Newburyport Literary Festival will make its first in-person return since 2019 next week with the honoree being author Peter Orner.
Orner, who has attended the festival many times, will attend a free opening night ceremony Friday, April 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Market Square.
He will be joined in conversation by longtime friend, author and Newbury resident Andre Dubus III to discuss their passion for reading and books. A cocktail party will follow at The Grog restaurant at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door or online, and a cash bar will be available.
Orner will again be joined by Dubus on Saturday, April 29, along with novelists Ann Hood and Richard Russo to reflect on short fiction. The event, moderated by Godine editorial director Joshua Bodwell, begins at 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St.
“It’s my favorite festival in the country,” Orner said.
“There’s something about Newburyport, walking around town and the way they organize it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to talking to Andre, few people are more fun to talk about writing with than Andre.
“We’re gonna have a great time talking about a great range of short stories,” Orner added. “Andre edited ‘Reaching Inside: 50 Acclaimed Authors on 100 Unforgettable Short Stories,’ an anthology of different writers’ favorite short stories, which is an opportunity for writers to go deep inside the story to talk about why we love it, a great collection of short stories which then includes essays by writers about why we love them.”
Orner said he was thrilled to find out a few months ago that he is the festival honoree.
“I couldn’t be more pleased about it, especially given the honorees who have come before me are really incredible,” he said. “Special shoutout to Vicki Hendrickson, who has been incredibly supportive of me and other writers.”
Hendrickson, a longtime festival chairperson, said Orner was the perfect fit for the annual event.
“He’s come to the festival since our first year,” she said. “He was a member of Andre Dubus II’s writing group for a considerable period of time. And his work is wonderful. He’s highly recognized since his first book, ‘The Esther Stories.’ He’s an essayist, flash fiction writer, fiction writer, novelist and he also fit nicely into our honoring of Andre III’s dad.”
Orner said for as long as he can remember, he’s had a passion for writing and loved to create stories as a child.
“I’ve never been very good at anything else, I’ve always made up stories for better or for worse,” he said. “They would get me into trouble as a kid but they were exciting.”
Orner is excited about discussing literature, books and reading with guests and other writers at the festival while also getting to experience Newburyport.
“Thanks to the folks of Newburyport in supporting literature the way that they do to keep this going through the pandemic,” he said. “It’s a rare experience to be out there in Newburyport talking about books from venue to venue, I encourage anyone at all who is interested in books to come out for it.”
A life committed to words
Orner was born in Chicago in 1968 and went on to graduate from the University of Michigan in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in English and a concentration in creative writing. He later earned his juris doctor degree from the Northeastern University School of Law and a master’s in fine arts from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop at the University of Iowa.
For the past five years, Orner has lived in Vermont and now holds a professorship in English and creative writing. He serves as director of creative writing at Dartmouth College.
“Dartmouth has been great, I spent about 20 years in California so I’m still getting used to New England weather,” he said. “Dartmouth is a smaller school than I’m usually used to and I like the small classes and the seriousness of the students, they are very committed writers, students make the class, it is their work and their creativity. I stand by in awe of what they can do.”
Orner previously taught at San Francisco State University, the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop (visiting professor), Northwestern University, the University of Montana (William Kittredge Visiting Writer, 2009), Washington University (Visiting Hurst Professor, 2008), Bard College (Bard Fiction Prize Fellowship, 2007), Miami University, and with the law faculty of Charles University in Prague.
His first book, “Esther Stories,” a collection of stories, was published in 2001 and received a prize from the American Academy of Arts and Letters as well as the Goldberg Prize for Jewish Fiction. The book was a finalist for the PEN/Hemingway Award.
Orner has published numerous books, both fiction and nonfiction, including “The Second Coming of Mavala Shikongo,” “Still No Word From You: Notes in the Margin” and “Love and Shame and Love.”
His story collections include “Last Car Over the Sagamore Bridge” and “Maggie Brown & Others.” A previous collection of essays, “Am I Alone Here?: Notes on Reading to Live and Living to Read,” was a finalist for the National Book Critics Award for Critics.
Orner’s success is vast, as he is also a three-time recipient of the Pushcart Prize, his work has appeared in “The Best American Short Stories,” The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The Paris Review, Granta and McSweeney’s.
He has received the Rome Prize from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a two-year Lannan Foundation Literary Fellowship, the California Book Award for fiction, and the Edward Lewis Wallant Award for Jewish Fiction as well as a two-year Fulbright in Namibia.
Some of his work has been translated into French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, Turkish and Japanese.
After teaching English in Namibia in the 1990s, Orner said writing his first novel came to him based on the experiences he had while living in Southern Africa.
“It was such an intense experience,” he said.
Carrying around a story for 12 years that he couldn’t shake, Orner wanted to understand why living in Namibia affected him so much and why the people there had such a profound impact on him.
Orner traveled back to Namibia about five times and tried to fictionalize what he had seen. He wanted to experience it in a different way while learning the land, plants, politics and history – and that took a lot of research.
Then, the story he envisioned was brought to life and “The Second Coming of Mavala Shikongo” was published in 2006 and received the Bard Fiction Prize.
Orner said he keeps hundreds of notebooks to write down his story ideas and is usually working on six or seven at the same time while constantly taking notes to keep track of any ideas that come to fruition.
He said in terms of a preference for fiction or nonfiction, he used to prefer fiction but has recently come to write both at the same time, noting that nonfiction has a constraint to be true.
More information on where to see Orner and other authors at the festival, as well as a list of events, times and attending writers, is available at newburyportliteraryfestival.org.
