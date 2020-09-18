GEORGETOWN – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Georgetown Dental LLC for violating respiratory protection and other standards at its office in town. OSHA cited the practice for "six serious and one other-than-serious violations" with proposed penalties of $9,500, according to a press release from the agency. The company has paid the penalty in full and abated the citations.
OSHA cited the dental practice for failing to provide medical evaluations and fit testing for employees required to wear N-95 respirators as protection against coronavirus; lack of written programs related to respiratory protection, bloodborne pathogen exposure control and chemical hazard communication; insufficient bloodborne pathogen training and controls; and inadequate eyewash stations, according to the release.
“OSHA’s goal is to ensure abatement of hazards. With this settlement and hazard abatement, the goal has been met,” said OSHA Andover area office director Anthony Covello. “OSHA will continue to field and respond to complaints and take steps needed to address unsafe workplaces.”
Employers with questions on compliance with OSHA standards should contact their local OSHA office for guidance and assistance at 800-321-OSHA (6742). OSHA’s coronavirus response webpage offers extensive resources for addressing safety and health hazards during the evolving coronavirus pandemic. For more information, visit http://www.osha.gov.
