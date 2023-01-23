NEWBURYPORT — For days the case of the mysterious aquatic creature was creating quite a stir inside the Bartlet Mall's frog pond, located just a hop, skip and jump away from Newburyport Superior Court. The case was recently solved when a Cherry Street resident snapped some photos of the creature and then sent them to the area's most renowned animal expert for his ruling.
The verdict, according to Byfield's Dave Taylor, it's an otter.
Cherry Street resident Andy Morris often walks the downtown area and was strolling the Bartlet Mall, along the lower path near the Frog Pond, Friday morning when he first saw it.
"There was something moving around in there, chewing on something in the middle of the pond. I knew it couldn't be a turtle because they hibernate in the winter and it was too big for a fish," he said.
Morris figured the animal was either a muskrat, a mink or an otter, so he grabbed his cell phone and grabbed some pictures of the little swimmer, tooling around in the frog pond, and sent them to Taylor.
Taylor confirmed to The Daily News Monday that the visitor was indeed, a river otter.
"It really couldn't be a mink, because they don't particularly love the water but river otters do," he said.
Taylor went on to say that the biggest mystery of the river otter was how he got to the Bartlet Mall in the first place.
"A river otter lives in open water and they often migrate from one open water source to another. They feed on freshwater clams and so forth but I don't know of any other water sources near the Mall. Obviously, there is water all over the place and they came from someplace. They weren't born and bred in the Bartlet Mall or somebody would have seen them," he said.
A river otter can travel for miles on foot, according to Taylor who added they don't, however, travel too quickly that way.
"They can just meander up and down, if they have a water source close by, and they don't go a long way in a short period of time," he said.
Morris make sure to have his wife, Jan join him for his otter sighting on Friday.
"It would break through the ice, then have its head stay underwater for about 30 seconds or so. There or a couple of other people there who saw it and it was having a great time. I suspect he might have come here on the bus, or maybe he was waiting for a prescription at CVS," Morris said.
The Morrises made the trip back to Bartlet Mall on Saturday morning but the visitor was gone.
"I've never seen an otter in the wild before so Jan and I named it 'Malli,'" Andy Morris said.
Taylor said he was glad to hear that the otter had been gone by Saturday afternoon and added his biggest concern was making sure though creature was able to safely cross city streets.
"They are low slung and people really wouldn't see them at night. This guy probably went back to where he came from, and I'd say if he has disappeared, it's a good thing," he said.
Taylor also stressed that the otter should be left alone, if it were to be spotted in the near future.
"If you see an animal like this, don't interact with it or try to feed it bread. Just let it be an otter and hopefully it will go back to an environment that is more suitable to it than the Bartlet Mall," he said.
The city will be embarking on a $2.79 million Bartlet Mall revitalization project this spring that is expected to encapsulate the 4-foot-deep Frog Pond in order to eliminate harmful algal blooms that often cause the water to turn green.
Special Projects Manager for the Mayor's Office Kim Turner, who is overseeing the Bartlet Mall project, said in a text message Monday that the city will have a wildlife study conducted on the pond and will work with the state Department of Environmental Protection to develop an appropriate plan to manage wildlife during construction.
"The pond will continue to support wildlife, once the project is completed," she said.
