BOSTON — Our Neighbors’ Table, an Amesbury-based regional food program, was recently awarded a $68,000 grant from United Way of Massachusetts Bay in partnership with Aetna through the United Way Venture Fund.
The 2021 United Way Venture Fund grants, totaling $253,000, mark the third year of a partnership between United Way and Aetna, a CVS Health company, that has awarded more than $850,000 to major ventures in the community.
The grants were awarded to four winners from previous years to sustain or expand their original projects and to advance their work addressing pandemic-related community needs, equity and justice issues, and local emerging issues that tie to social determinants of health, according to a press release.
The grants will address issues such as food insecurity, family homelessness and kindergarten readiness, and are being awarded at a time when funding to ensure sustainability is critical to nonprofit organizations, the press release said.
Our Neighbors’ Table is establishing a regional strategy to create universal food access in northeastern Essex County.
The United Way Venture Fund grant of $68,000 will help Our Neighbors’ Table build off the success of its first Venture Fund award, which mobilized a citywide strategy in Newburyport to create food security for all its residents by raising public awareness, increasing screening and intervention, and ensuring comprehensive access to food, the press release said.
In the coming year, Our Neighbors’ Table anticipates providing more than 5,100 people with free groceries to meet their needs and lay the groundwork to ensure the region’s 12 communities and towns will have universal food access by 2029.
The following also received grants from the Venture Fund:
¢ A partnership between FamilyAid Boston and Boston Public Schools received a $75,000 grant to expand a data system that identifies students who are at risk of becoming homeless and provide their families with help.
¢ The Mystic Valley YMCA’s new digital food pantry was awarded $60,000 to serve an additional 24,000 people.
¢ A collaboration of South Shore Stars and Brockton Area Multi-Services was awarded $50,000 to help early education providers meet the needs of young children with developmental delays during the “gap years” between when early intervention services end at age 3 and when they begin kindergarten.
