AMESBURY — In a year of uncertainty and challenges, Our Neighbors’ Table continued its work in the community to overcome food insecurity.
In an interview Friday, Executive Director Lyndsey Haight told of how the organization helped many Greater Newburyport residents go to bed with food in their bellies this year.
Haight said that in 2021, they saw people relying less on their market, meaning Our Neighbors’ Table was spending more time connecting people to resources such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
That trend flipped in 2022.
“We did a lot of work getting people enrolled in SNAP, and people have been getting higher benefits as a result of COVID,” Haight said. “But this year, we are seeing that even with those benefits, the cost of living, housing, fuel expenses and still challenges that people have with child care and other things to be able to get back to work full time, that we’re seeing a significant increase in use of our grocery programs again, rivaling that of 2020, during the peak of the COVID economic crisis.”
An increase in those registering is another trend Haight said she has seen throughout the year.
“We generally have 400 to 500 new people register a year, and that number is over 600,” she said.
Haight said one of the things she is most proud of is how her organization persevered to continue serving the community. She projected that at year’s end, they will have helped 5,000 people dealing with food insecurity.
Haight said this number is actually down a bit due to how many people they helped enroll in SNAP.
“The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, years of research have shown, it’s the most effective way to lift families, particularly children, out of poverty,” Haight said. “It is the most efficient way to address food insecurity because it puts money in people’s pockets so that they can then go to local grocers and retailers and farms to buy the food that they need and that they want. and the bonus is that it is actually feeding the local economy by ensuring business to our local grocers, our local farms, and they in turn keep people employed.”
Haight said that while many factors have contributed to food insecurity in the past year, such as inflation and the rising cost of fuel, the main factor that has alarmed her has been the high cost of housing in the area.
“I would actually be even more specific to say that it is the housing costs in this area that are debilitating our families, our working families, and frankly, they’re creating challenges for our business community. Because if a business relies on paying minimum wage, $15 an hour does not afford a family a roof over their head in this local community,” Haight said.
“And with gas prices, what they were earlier this year, it certainly didn’t incentivize them to commute here from living in another less expensive community when they could find a job right there in their backyard,” she added. “And so this is affecting households and it’s affecting our small businesses, and so I think we need to really be committed to taking a look at how we’re addressing the astronomical increases in housing in such a short amount of time. There’s gotta be a way that property owners, property developers and our elected officials can come together and address this issue.”
Despite the challenges, Haight said Our Neighbors’ Table has never faltered in its mission.
“We went from having 12 employees to six employees, almost within 30 days, and had to still carry the load, and our work continues to be very logistically cumbersome, with our online grocery store and packing orders,” she said.
“And so, we’re still functioning on only 40% of our pre-COVID volunteer base,” Haight said. “So, the fact that we had continuous uninterrupted services and that we’ve been able to meet people’s needs and to be able to deepen our partnerships training municipal and school employees, we celebrated one whole year of our new market at the Salisbury Senior Center, and we purchased a new facility in Salisbury on Bridge Road that will be the future home of the Seacoast Regional Food Hub, where we will provide critical infrastructure to all of the organizations providing food access throughout the Lower Merrimack Valley 17 communities.
And so to be able to accomplish all that in the midst of challenges, I think for us, we feel like we’ve achieved our responsibility,” Haight said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.