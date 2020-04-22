BOSTON – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts recently announced its latest relief efforts to support nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including more than $117,000 to support organizations in the Merrimack Valley.
Support includes $50,000 to the COVID-19 relief fund at the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley; $10,000 to Our Neighbors’ Table in Amesbury; $10,000 in redirected money to Mill City Grows in Lowell; and $47,000 to Project Bread.
In a press release, Lyndsey Haight, executive director of Our Neighbors’ Table, said, “Today, more than ever, providing access to fresh, nutritious food and doing so in a dignified manner is crucial. With all minds and hands focused on reorganizing our operations, it was a true gift to receive the support of Blue Cross prioritizing food security during this health crisis.”
Since the emergence of the coronavirus, Our Neighbors’ Table has continued service to the 4,800 people already being served, while absorbing a 500% increase in new registrations.
With an increased focus on distributing food safely, the organization has launched a new online ordering system where everyone in the community can “shop” for the same fresh fruits and vegetables, proteins and dairy that they need most.
Blue Cross said the contributions to Our Neighbors’ Table and other area organizations are part of a broader statewide effort consisting of $250,000 in direct contributions to support COVID-19 relief efforts across Massachusetts and the reallocation of more than $1.75 million in community investments and strategic sponsorships to expedite unrestricted cash to help nonprofits meet operational challenges.
“We’re committed to doing everything we can to help our nonprofit partners during these trying times,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross.
“That includes honoring our sponsorships for events that may have been canceled, enabling our community partners to use funds to address their greatest needs and reallocating dollars we had earmarked for strategic initiatives to provide relief grants to organizations that are helping people stay healthy during this public health emergency.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.