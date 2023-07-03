AMESBURY — A staple of the community has returned with Our Neighbors’ Table once again providing good food and great conversation during weekly meals at Main Street Congregational Church.
Folks have already embraced the return, with 30 showing up for the meal June 21 and more than a dozen turning out Wednesday. The meals are served from 4 to 6 p.m.
During those meals, Our Neighbors’ Table also provided hundreds of other people with takeout meals.
Nancy Myers said she has been coming to Our Neighbors’ Table for 10 years and shared how much she has appreciated the organization over the past decade.
“The people here are great, the food is awesome, I can’t complain about anything,” Myers said.
She expressed what it means to her to have the in-person meals return.
“Just to be back and see all my friends, it was awesome,” Myers said.
A tradition almost every Wednesday since 1992, in-person meals were discontinued in February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While takeout meals were served during the pandemic, it was only last month when the simple pleasure of sharing supper with one’s neighbor returned.
The return of community building and comforting meals sees the church adopt a restaurant atmosphere each Wednesday as volunteers prepare meals in the kitchen while guests find tables set up with all the essentials. Guests can mingle before sitting with friends to catch up, all at no cost to themselves. Volunteers then serve those waiting at tables.
Meal Manager Amber Pittenger Tillson spoke about the efforts that went into bringing the meals back.
“I had a reopening committee. We met a lot to go through what the logistics looked like. It was very intentional, very thoughtful, very collaborative, and I just feel really lucky to have the volunteers behind me that I do,” she said.
Executive Director Lyndsey Haight explained what the return of the meals means for her organization.
“Community is the mainstay of our mission, as I’ve said before, and it all started in this dining room. So to reopen it again, really it’s the heart of Our Neighbors’ Table,” Haight said.
She expressed how important the volunteers are to the organization.
“ONT’s mission does not happen without its volunteers,” Haight said.
She said prior to COVID-19, they were operating with about 800 volunteers. She said they are now rebuilding that base.
“We got as low as 250. We’re up to about 400. We need 800 active volunteers so that we can all carry the load together. So if anybody is considering volunteering, now is the time, we need you,” Haight said.
Bob Murciak said he has volunteered for almost 13 years. He was inspired to help following his retirement.
“You can only go to the gym so many days without getting bored. So I started coming here, washing pots and pans, and now I’ve been doing the market and it’s great,” Murciak said.
He said it has been great seeing familiar faces again.
“Its heartwarming to people are still OK, they are still coming in,” Murciak said.
Earlier this month, Our Neighbors’ Table also resumed in-person shopping at its free market at the Jardis-Taylor Center at 194 Main St. in Amesbury.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
