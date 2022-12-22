AMESBURY — Our Neighbors’ Table received a holiday surprise in the form of a $1,615 donation courtesy of United Steelworkers Local 12012-04.
Local 12012-04, based at 7 North Hunt Road, represents nearly 400 Massachusetts gas workers employed by National Grid.
Jeff Hamel, a union representative for the Amesbury gas division, and other members of Local 12012-04 presented a check for $1,615 to Our Neighbors’ Table Executive Director Lyndsey Haight on Wednesday.
Haight thanked the union for its donation.
“I think the reality is this whole mission has been fueled by, no pun intended, local residents, local businesses who believe all of our community members should have three meals a day,” she said.
“And so for the union workers from National Grid to look locally and figure out how they can help their community, $1,600 just speaks to their generosity,” Haight added. “If I were to equate that, that’s essentially three meals a day, every day, for an entire year for two people. So to ensure food security for the next 12 months for two of your neighbors, it’s really remarkable what a difference it makes when everybody pitches in.”
Hamel said they make a holiday donation to a charitable organization each year and wanted to emphasize the importance of helping out locally this year.
“We came up with $1,615 to donate. We chose a local charity, just feeling like it’s something more personable to take care of people that we work with in their whole area. and our local threw $500 in toward this donation.”
Haight said donations such as this can be especially critical during the winter months.
“Ironically, here we’re talking about the rise in home heating costs and the electric bills are going up, they go up anyway during this time of year when we hit the cold spells,” Haight said. “And so for people to be able to afford things like winter jackets and heating their home and keeping food on the table, it’s weighing one importance over another and often food loses out. I can choose not to feed myself, but I can’t choose not to pay my electric bill, or I can’t choose not to pay my rent.”
As part of its fight against food insecurity, Our Neighbors’ Table held a forum for the communities it serves to discuss its next three-year strategic planning process.
Over the next several weeks, representatives for the organization, including the board of directors, staff and volunteers, will speak with diverse individuals and organizations to develop a comprehensive view of the opportunities and challenges to be addressed over the next three years.
Through surveys, group meetings and one-on-one interviews, Our Neighbors’ Table is reaching out to those who serve diverse populations, including youths, elderly and families, as well as municipal and state government leaders. They will also seek input from volunteers, staff members and donors, according to the organization.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.