AMESBURY — An estimated $7,000 to $10,000 could be dispensed to Our Neighbors’ Table food pantry as part of a monthlong jar drive hosted by local marijuana dispensary CNA Stores.
Since opening almost two years ago, the Macy Street shop has been supporting local nonprofit organizations. Customers may leave donations in CNA’s charity jars or round up their purchases while shopping at either of CNA’s locations in Amesbury and Haverhill.
Our Neighbors’ Table works to provide fresh groceries and meals to the community free of charge and offers services such as free markets, community meals, home grocery delivery and SNAP assistance. The organization strives to involve the community to ensure food is available for every individual or family who may need it.
“We’re extremely grateful to be partnering with Our Neighbors’ Table this month to raise money to provide meals and groceries to our local community,” CNA CEO Rob DiFazio said. “The CNA community of customers continues to exceed our expectations each month with endless amounts of compassion towards giving back.”
Scott Winters, CNA’s director of business development, said the donation jars bring in between $7,000 and $10,000 for whichever charity they are supporting in a given month.
“We’re planting the flag in our industry here in the commonwealth as being the cannabis company that has the largest philanthropic mission in the commonwealth,” Winters said.
Winters said he hopes an organization steps up to challenge CNA to set up some philanthropic competition. He described Amesbury as the type of city that “pulls that community effort right out of you.”
CNA’s monthly charity jar program is only part of its philanthropic effort in the community.
In the past year, CNA received the Volunteer Appreciation Award from the Amesbury Council on Aging for its dedication to helping older adults in the community through various programs, including the Snow Angel Project. CNA says it is dedicated to supporting local charities, specifically those that benefit veterans and the environment.
Winters said he started the Snow Angel Project in 2015 and that when CNA was founded in 2019, he brought it into the company to expand the effort.
“We expanded that program into two cities. We do four or five times more than I could do as a solo just here in one town,” Winters said. “But we’ve branched out to two communities and we dig out over 50 residents of veteran housing in Haverhill and Amesbury every single snowstorm.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
