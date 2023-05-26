AMESBURY — After three years of operating under pandemic procedures, Our Neighbors’ Table held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the reopening of the food pantry’s market for in-person visits.
The celebration was held at the organization’s Jardis-Taylor Center at 194 Main St. with Mayor Kassandra Gove; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; and Fire Chief Jim Nolan among those on hand for the event and subsequent tour.
Ever since COVID-19 restrictions began in 2020, volunteers and staff have been interacting with the public in the parking lot, bringing groceries out to patrons’ cars.
But that all changed after the oversized scissors cut through the red ribbon Thursday.
Executive Director Lyndsey Haight led the crowd on the tour, highlighting the location’s two market-style areas – one for boxed goods and the other for refrigerated goods and produce. She explained the future plans for the facility before concluding with a trip to the warehouse and loading docks.
“The Amesbury market isn’t possible without the infrastructure that we have, and our vision is that every community should be able to enjoy the benefits of having this kind of food access for all of their residents,” Haight said. “And we have a network of organizations that are providing the food access they can.”
She emphasized that the group’s mission is to “create a community that provides for the whole person with nourishing food, kindness and service with dignity.”
“If there’s anything we’ve been missing over these last three years, it is that sense of connectedness and togetherness that creates that sense of community,” Haight said. “And so while we maintained that as best we could here in the parking lot or over the phones, creating that sense of unity and community to finally be reunited, it feels so good.”
Haight spoke about the organization’s new Salisbury location, where she said they hope to break ground in June.
“We’ve purchased the building in Salisbury on Route 1 to provide the behind-the-scenes infrastructure so that our partners can elevate their operations, serve more people, and offer more nutritious fresh foods.”
She expressed her appreciation for all the support the organization has received.
“I do want to thank our local delegation, our mayors, our state representatives and senators, as well as our national delegation for all of their support, helping us secure funding for our day-to-day operations, as well as for the hub, and continuing to be champions of food security at the local, state and the federal level,” Haight said.
Gove shared her takeaways from the tour.
“I’m always impressed with what Our Neighbors’ Table is able to do, how they have grown in 31 years from a church basement through all kinds of circumstances and into a market and then through a pandemic, and they’ve even manipulated this space to grow and accommodate the increase in demand on their services,” the mayor said.
It’s amazing,” she added. “It’s great to be back indoors and in their space.”
Shand praised the organization’s resiliency.
“I think what strikes me is the grace and the generosity of the community, and the tenacity of Lyndsey Haight in keeping this going through extraordinary circumstances,” she said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.