AMESBURY — Almost every Wednesday since 1992, a three-course meal was served by Our Neighbors’ Table at Main Street Congregational Church for anyone in need of food and friends with whom to share it.
In February 2020, the pandemic forced those meals to become take-out meals, affecting the camaraderie and sense of community. On Wednesday, the doors opened again and there were smiles all around.
Our Neighbors’ Table welcomed 30 guests in the dining room that day and served an additional 220 take-out meals. Executive Director Lyndsey Haight said she is confident the number of guests will increase as word gets around that the weekly meal has returned.
“For the past three years, we have had to overcome some significant challenges to continue to provide food to this city and region, so to see our guests back in person means everything to us,” Haight said. “We know the need is still there, for both nutritious food and the personal connections this meal creates each week for our guests.”
The three-course meal Wednesday included barbecue chicken, pasta salad and corn. Many of the guests lined up early in anticipation and received hugs from volunteers and staff when the doors reopened, according to organizers.
The weekly meal is free, and is prepared and served by more than 20 volunteers and staff members.
Before the doors opened, Meal Manager Amber Pittenger Tillson recognized volunteer Bill Ginivan of Amesbury. Ginivan has volunteered each week to prepare the meal for the past seven years, and received his own Our Neighbors’ Table apron with his name as a thank-you.
Earlier this month, shopping resumed at the free market at Jardis-Taylor Center at 194 Main St. in Amesbury.
Our Neighbors’ Table was founded in 1992 with a mission of providing nourishing food, kindness and dignity. The organization serves 12 communities in northeastern Essex County.
