AMESBURY — Our Neighbors’ Table is vowing to continue its fight against food insecurity as it prepares to host a public forum to discuss its next three-year strategic planning process.
The forum will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Newbury Elementary School and it is hoped that residents from all 12 communities ONT serves will attend.
“ONT, beginning as a small group of individuals in 1992, implemented a strategic plan to engage thousands of local residents and leaders who commit their time and resources to food security,” ONT Executive Director Lyndsey Haight said in a statement. “That cooperative effort helped Amesbury reach and sustain food security since 2018; kept food available and accessible though the pandemic; and is precisely what will help us shape a successful foundation to reach food security across our region by 2029.”
In a phone call Friday, Haight explained how ONT uses the term “stable table” to describe a food-secure town and what led to its goal of food security by 2029.
“In 2019, we received a 10-year sustaining grant from the Cummings Foundation. We were actually the first organization to receive the maximum amount that they award of a half a million dollars to envision 10 years out in 2029 what could we achieve,” Haight said. “And because we had been building a lot of momentum and mobilizing people across the region and across these sectors, when we looked 10 years out, we thought there’s no reason why we can’t have a stable table in every one of these cities in towns.”
Board Chairwoman Eve Lee went on to explain how recent years have shown the importance of collaboration.
“The pandemic only increased the need for, and challenges to accessing food in the state and region” Lee said in the statement. “It also highlighted the importance of cooperative engagement evidenced in the new Seacoast Regional Food Hub being developed by ONT, as part of the Seacoast Food Provide Network, to support local agencies finding more ways to share knowledge and resources. This next planning effort will build on such learnings.”
Haight expressed the need for a big turnout in her phone call.
“We really need to bring together the broader community. We’re working together to put some of these pieces of the stable table together, particularly those local resources and access to public programs. And one of our biggest investments in that is the Seacoast Regional Food Hub that Our Neighbors’ Table is building in Salisbury,” Haight said. “We need the community to turn out to help us devise this plan because it is going to take every member of each of these communities to participate in whatever way they can. And the first part is to hear their insights, hear their experiences, hear their ideas.”
Over the next several weeks, members of the ONT community, including board of directors, staff and volunteers, will be speaking with diverse individuals and organizations to develop a comprehensive view of the opportunities and challenges to be addressed over the next three years.
Through surveys, group meetings and one-on-one interviews, ONT is reaching out to those who serve diverse populations, including youths, elderly and families, as well as municipal and state government leaders. They will also seek input from their volunteers, staff and donors, according to ONT.
For further information about the planning process, contact Haight at lyndsey@ourneighborstable.org. To register for the forum, visit ourneighborstable.org/communityforum.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
