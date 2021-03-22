NEWBURYPORT — With warmer weather now here, outdoor dining will be making a comeback in the city.
Speaking with internet radio host Joe DiBiase on Local Pulse on Friday, Mayor Donna Holaday said if there was one positive thing that has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the ability to introduce expanded outdoor dining.
“It was a saving grace for some of the restaurants,” she said, reflecting on last year.
It’s something the mayor has been interested in for a while, but Holaday said she knew there were barriers with liquor licenses and other regulations.
The city received a $260,000 grant from the state, she said, which the city will use in part to set up 11 “parklets,” or parking spaces converted into outdoor seating areas.
There will be no Jersey barriers this year. Restaurants will use planters and hand railings to block off sections of seating. The parklets will also have flooring, which will make the seating level with the sidewalk.
Holaday said the work should begin in early April. It’s too early to say whether any roads would be closed to vehicular traffic, she said.
Restaurant owners will find a similar application process as last year. Owners will fill out about a page and a half of information and prepare a socially distanced seating plan.
Applications will then be reviewed by the City Council and the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
Also on Local Pulse, the mayor provided an update on Reservation Terrace on Plum Island.
After several years of trying to get the state to participate in a discussion about addressing flooding and storm surge, Holaday said officials are now working with the city to consider the installation of environmentally friendly sand bags, made of coir, along the area of 73rd Street to 77th Street. That may be extended to the area of 69th Street.
These bags will be held in place using wooden posts. This effort has successfully been implemented along the coast in Sandwich.
The city is working with GZA GeoEnvironmental, as well as SumCo Eco-Contracting, which installed the bags in Sandwich.
The mayor has a follow-up call with state officials this week, but the Department of Conservation and Recreation will require a Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act review before installation can begin.
For more details, watch the recording from the Conservation Commission meeting Tuesday at www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFIg2G2m0qE.
To listen to this episode of Local Pulse or to download podcasts at any time, go to www.newburyportnews.com/LocalPulse.
