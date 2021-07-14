NEWBURYPORT – Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center is featuring a number of free outdoor activities in two new programs this summer.
For hands-on learning about tide pool animals for ages 3 and up, Meet Beach Creatures Under the Trees is offered every Tuesday through Aug. 17, with timed entries of 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Each program is held outdoors, lasts 45 minutes, and accommodates 25 people. Participants will encounter live sea urchins, horseshoe crabs, moon snails, and more, plus baby praying mantises and other local critters that the Joppa Flats animal husbandry team is caring for.
Families with kids ages 10 to 14 can get in on a new hobby with Summertime Birding every Friday through Aug. 20 from 8-9:30 a.m. Joppa Flats education interns will take participants on an easy walk and introduce them to egrets and herons in the salt marsh, ducks and shorebirds along the river, and songbirds and hummingbirds at Joppa’s feeders. Attendance is limited to 16 people.
Preregistration for both free programs is required at www.massaudubon.org/joppaflats.
Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center, located at One Plum Island Turnpike in Newburyport, is a natural history education center that offers public and group programs and will be re-opening to public admission in late summer. Call 978-462-9998 for information about additional programs and events, or visit the website at www.massaudubon.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.