NEWBURYPORT — The “Outdoor Sculpture at Maudslay” exhibit returns Sunday through Oct. 1 with a simple theme: “Fracture”.
An opening reception and self-guided tour take place Sept. 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by the “Fracture” photo exhibit and meet-the-artists celebration at 6 p.m. at RiverWalk Brewing Co. in Newburyport.
For 24 years, “Outdoor Sculpture at Maudslay” has provided a three-week, nonjuried exhibition featuring local artists and community members interested in sharing their unique understanding of the world through site-specific sculptures at Maudslay State Park.
The annual show, which has produced more than 900 works of art, is open to all artists with a connection to the North Shore and Merrimack Valley, and is organized by participating artists who volunteer their time and materials.
Reflecting upon the desire to explore material boundaries, concepts and themselves, this year’s group of 50 artists chose “Fracture” as the theme for the 24th anniversary show.
Participants include a poet laureate, a stone sculptor, a high school math teacher, a retired art teacher, a goat herder, a computer game designer, at least two graphic designers, a store owner, an author/illustrator, three homeschooled students, a bass player, a Reiki healer, a former town selectman, two web designers, a yoga instructor, a machine builder, a structural engineer, a ceramics engineer, three architects, a city planner, a landscaper and a multimedia composer/musician.
Pieces in the show include a 16-foot-high suspension bridge made of rope and stripped tree trunks by show organizer Bert Snow; a 6-foot house covered in vinyl reflective window foil perched on 7-foot legs by Bettina Turner; an interactive stone sculpture by Joseph Gray; an alien gourd invasion from Chuck Mead; and a deconstructing wood tower by local architect David Davies.
The show also features a spiny tree collar by Erin Bligh; an interactive kaleidoscope sculpture by Rochelle J. Perry-Patine; a butterfly field by Friends of Veasey Park; a copper, brass and bronze fault line emerging from the main field by Susan Blim; and a series of stick-supported canvas paintings by Newburyport artist and Life is Good graphic designer Sam Kimball.
Other exhibits include 19 floating tetrahedrons by Byfield structural engineer Joe Fix; plaster sand casts shattered on site with a sledge hammer by James Seavey; a giant walk-through, split-tree sculpture by local sculptor Joyce Audy Zarins; and Damon Jespersen and Gordon Przybyla will create a tribute sculpture in honor of lifelong artist and show participant Bonnie Jean Malcolm, who died in January at age 101.
Artistic mediums will vary but most art and building materials will be creatively represented one way or another.
“Outdoor Sculpture at Maudslay,” winner of a Gold Star Award from the Massachusetts Cultural Council in 2005, has been recognized as a model community art project celebrating quality, accessibility, diversity and collaboration, according to a news release.
The exhibit is funded in part by grants from the Amesbury, Georgetown, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley and West Newbury Cultural Councils, which are supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.