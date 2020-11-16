SALISBURY — Exploding transformers may be an alarming sight but they are not that uncommon according to National Grid.
High winds and heavy rain rocked most of the New England area Sunday night. According to an email from National Grid spokeswoman, Christine Milligan, Sunday night's winds caused power outages for 18,351 customers, most of whom were located in the central Massachusetts area.
According to Milligan, relative pockets of outages (roughly 50 customers at a time) occurred throughout Amesbury and Salisbury due to various causes Sunday.
"The largest outage by far was in Newburyport where 1,208 customers were out at peak," Milligan said. "This outage began at 11:26 (Sunday) night, with all customers restored by 7:45 (Monday) morning."
According to Town Manager Neil Harrington, 164 National Grid customers in Salisbury were still without power as of 11 a.m. on Monday.
Milligan stated that National Grid had restored power to over 16,000 customers by 11:30 a.m. on Monday with roughly 2,200 customers remaining without power.
Video footage of transformer explosions in Salisbury appeared on local social media pages during the height of Sunday's storm but Milligan said that such occurrences are not that unusual.
"Transformer failures can be spectacular to look at, but they are fairly common during storms," Milligan said. "That’s because lightning strikes, overloading, power surges and moisture can all be cause failures."
Milligan went on to say that transformers can also fail sometimes during “blue sky” weather due to typical wear and tear and corrosion. She also said she was unsure how many of Sunday night's power outages were caused by a failed transformer.
"It’s hard to tell how many were from failed transformers," Milligan said. "But I think it’s safe to say they don’t contribute to widespread outages."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
