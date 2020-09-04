NEWBURYPORT — More than 120 students have opted out of starting the school year with a hybrid learning model and will instead join the district's Remote Learning Academy.
Superintendent Sean Gallagher said at a School Committee meeting Wednesday that the program will function on a schedule of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The current enrollment breakdown is 13 kindergartners, 36 students in grades 1-3, 25 students in grades 4-5, 43 students in grades 6-8 and six high school students, he said.
It represents a small fraction of the students in the city's schools — enrollment is at 2,228, according to the superintendent's office.
The Remote Learning Academy will feature a combination of "synchronous," i.e. live instruction with a teacher, and "asynchronous" learning opportunities.
"Asynchronous is the follow-up work," Gallagher said, explaining how this is when students will work independently without live instruction from a teacher. This could be an opportunity for projects or otherwise reinforce what is learned during live instruction.
"Especially at the younger levels, we don't want students having to sit in front of a computer for six hours — that's not going to be beneficial for anybody," he said, emphasizing the importance of both online and offline opportunities. So, part of the live instruction is to give that mini lesson or direct lesson, and then allow the students (to complete related work on their own)."
The academy will function as a separate school within the district. Eight staff members will be involved in the program and will serve as direct contacts for students each day.
Students will be "engaged in all content areas, as well as attend arts and physical education classes remotely," Gallagher said, adding that the curriculum will align with Massachusetts state frameworks and district standards.
He also explained, in response to a question from Mayor Donna Holaday, that the Remote Learning Academy will follow a trimester schedule, and students will have the opportunity to switch over to the hybrid model after the first semester if they choose. Students could also then switch from hybrid to remote.
"I think when our staff and the students are back, and as we get into these models, we're going to continue to refine them so they're even better," Gallagher said.
Students with Individualized Education Program plans will have their own unique remote learning plan, which will be developed by the IEP team alongside parents.
For more information on the district's reopening plan, visit www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/reopening/index.html.
