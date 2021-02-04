Overnight snow removal went smoothly in Port

NEWBURYPORT – The head of the city's Department of Public Services reported his snow-removal crews "had a good night" overnight Wednesday clearing mounds of snow from downtown streets.
Department of Public Services workers had placed signs on snowbanks Wednesday advising drivers not to park on the streets overnight so front end loaders and trucks could haul away snow to widen streets and clear parking spaces.
Anthony Furnari, DPS director, said there were no cars in the way, "lots of snow" and his crews were able to work through the night clearing streets, including some areas on Water Street near the James Steam Mill. He said his staff will continue cleaning snow from some of the tight city streets today and Friday.
