MERRIMAC — A pair of Proposition 2½ overrides are headed for the ballot box next week after their approval Monday night at Town Meeting.
The meeting took place outdoors at Helen R. Donaghue School, where residents faced two tax override questions.
The first Proposition 2½ override authorized $190,000 to hire two additional full-time police officers.
Police Chief Eric Shears said his department regularly has only one officer working during an overnight shift and he would like to double that number.
"This will cost the average homeowner in Merrimac about $88 a year in added property tax," Shears said. "In Merrimac, our people are our most important resource as we work together in this community to keep all of our citizens safe."
Voters overwhelmingly agreed with the chief's assessment and approved his request Monday night.
Another override for $250,000 for the Department of Public Works to conduct townwide road repairs was also proposed at Town Meeting on Monday night.
DPW Director Bob Sinibaldi said the $250,000 was the "bare minimum" needed to keep ahead of crumbling roads.
"We have $11.5 million needed to get the roads throughout the town of Merrimac up to an 80% grade," Sinibaldi said. "We hear in our office from a lot of people about the deplorable conditions of the roads that you live on. We are all very well aware of the conditions of the roads."
The $250,000 request was approved.
Both overrides will also have to be approved in the annual town election, which takes place June 22 at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School at 104 Church St.
Voters also approved a $17.6 million operating budget for fiscal 2021.
The town's new operating budget represents a 10.8% increase over last year's $15.9 million allocation and accounts for the full debt of the new $6.5 million police station and the town's share of the debt for the new $146.3 million Pentucket Regional Middle/High School.
Voters also approved $160,500 for repairs to town roadways; $285,000 for solid waste collection and disposal as well as recycling collection; $325,000 to purchase a new rescue vehicle for the Fire Department; $197,000 to purchase a six-wheel dump truck with a plow for the DPW; $255,633 for Town Hall exterior repairs; and $57,000 to purchase and equip a new police cruiser.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
