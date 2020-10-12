Owner: Commune Cafe to sell or close 'very soon'

NEWBURYPORT — Commune Cafe, a popular Pleasant Street coffee shop and social hub, will soon either be sold or close its doors due to revenue losses caused by the pandemic.
In a press release sent via email to The Daily News, the cafe's owner, Bruce Vogel, pointed to a drop in business due to the pandemic as well as his landlord's unwillingness to give him a break on rent payments as reasons for wanting to sell the cafe.
The space is listed for sale by broker Heather Perkins of North of Boston Restaurant Group for an asking price of $150,000. According to the company's website, rent for the approximately 1,800-square-foot cafe is about $5,000 per month. The listing also states that Commune's sales for 2019 reached $580,000.
But if the business doesn't sell "very soon," Vogel said he will have to close its doors.
"If I can't get it sold in short order, then it will be closing," said Vogel, who purchased the business five years ago and renamed it Commune — 17 years into its life on Pleasant Street as Caffé Di Siena.
"This is not something I'm doing because I want to," Vogel added. "I'm doing this because I have no choice."
Vogel, a Newburyport city councilor who also owns Plum Island Coffee Roasters and Soufflés, said in the release that business has suffered in part because Commune, unlike his other shops, is not as geared for takeout. Additionally, Vogel cited "staunchness" from his landlord, Dan Abdulla.
“After all, the name of the place is Commune – it’s a verb – and without us offering a place to do so, we are not the same destination," Vogel said in the release. "Also, without the cooperation of my landlord, committing to the expense of creating partitions needed to adhere to the distancing rules is just not an option."
Commune closed when the pandemic first hit in mid-March, and Vogel said in the release that he has been unable to pay his rent since April.
The cafe reopened in late June, but Vogel said he is only making one-third of the cafe's normal profits and that "there has not been enough business to meet the demands of the large, pre-COVID level rent amount, loan debt and payroll."
Vogel said although he did receive money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program in April, he was only able to cover his expenses for the previous month.
He also said in the release that in February, he was notified by Abdulla that he had missed the deadline for renewing his lease. And in recent months, Vogel said he has tried to come to an agreement over the lease with Abdulla, but the landlord has been mostly unresponsive.
"I'm really sad to see this thing close. ... It's always just a buzz spot, and I think it's really sad that I can't come to a solution to keep it going," Vogel said. "I haven't paid the rent, I'll own up to it. But we were closed for three months. ... I've paid him over $300,000 over the last five years, I can't keep going with that."
In an interview with The Daily News on Friday, Abdulla expressed frustration with Vogel's unwillingness to pay him any rent over the last several months and said he stopped communicating with him because their conversations "weren't productive," adding that Vogel "wants everything for nothing."
"He hasn't paid me a dime since March. I have a mortgage on that building, too, and I'm not able to just not pay my mortgage," Abdulla said. "Bruce thinks that because he's having a hard time, he doesn't have to pay anything, but that's not the case."
Abdulla also noted Vogel's decision not to open Commune until June — one that Vogel said was influenced by a lack of staff and the building's limitations for social distancing.
"He was able to open but he chose not to," Abdulla said. "Because of his bad decision, I don't think it should be my responsibility to forgive his rent."
Vogel said two Commune staff members expressed interest in buying the business, but Abdulla was unwilling to discuss financing with the prospective buyers.
Vogel would not give a cutoff date for the business' sale after which he will simply close it, but said that day could be "very soon."
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
