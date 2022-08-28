IPSWICH — When roughly a dozen sheep escaped from a Linebrook Road property causing a traffic disturbance on Washington Street in early 2020, their owner was issued a $50 citation from the town's animal control office.
But because Deanna Gallagher, 55, refused to pay the fine, she was arraigned Friday in Ipswich District Court for violating a miscellaneous town bylaw. Ipswich District Court is located in Newburyport.
According to published reports, Gallagher may have left a gate open at her Linebrook Road property Jan. 2, 2020, allowing the flock to make a run for it. The sheep made it all the way down Washington Street until they reached Depot Square. Gallagher, according to the same reports, lured the sheep back onto her property by carrying a bucket of grain.
During Gallagher's court appearance, an Essex County prosecutor offered her a chance to see the charge dropped if she paid the $50 fine.
"It's not a bad resolution, in my opinion" Judge James Lamothe said.
But Gallagher refused, disputing the fine itself and asking for more information about the process behind the bylaw violation.
An increasingly exasperated Lamothe said Gallagher had the right for a jury trial if she wanted one. That prompted the prosecutor to remind Gallagher that if found guilty, the fine would be far more painful than $50.
Gallagher continued asking questions and disputing the town's right to fine her. After a few minutes, Lamothe said he had heard enough.
"I've wasted much more time on this case than I should," he said, before setting a Nov. 14 trial date.
