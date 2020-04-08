Owner of wayward West Newbury donkey says he’s done it before

WEST NEWBURY – Vinnie the donkey, whose unauthorized stroll through the center of town Monday night drew attention from residents and the first responders who corralled him, is a known escape artist, according to his owner.
Over the five years since Kelly Scott of Coffin Street adopted Vinnie from New England Equine Rescue North, the donkey has made several breakouts. But Monday’s jaunt was by far the farthest he has gone.
He was so far from home that it hindered efforts to find him simply because Scott and others were looking in the wrong places. Typically when Vinnie escapes his pen, something that is always because of human error, he wanders to nearby lawns and then stops. But on Monday, Vinnie decided to take a grand tour of downtown West Newbury.
“It was ridiculous,” Scott said.
Vinnie was loose for about an hour before police and the deputy fire chief cornered him near Town Hall. He was then placed into a trailer by volunteers affiliated with NEER North and driven back to Coffin Street by the group's founder, Mary Martin, according to Scott.
The not-for-profit NEER North is located on Ash Street.
According to Scott, Vinnie is a sweetheart but always looking to bolt which can make him a “pain.”
Scott said she wanted to thank NEER North and all those who helped bring Vinnie back home.
“We are grateful to have quick-thinking talented equine professionals who truly saved the day,” Scott wrote in an earlier message to The Daily News.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer for the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
