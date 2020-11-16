NEWBURYPORT — The Zoning Board of Appeals is considering a special permit to allow the owners of a 19th century Harrison Street home to resume construction after they illegally demolished much of the building this summer.
An attorney for the owners said they didn't plan to do that, but it became a "no-brainer" after extensive damage to the structural integrity of the house was uncovered by contractors.
In August, the city ordered the owners of 12-14 Harrison St. to stop work on the house after what the zoning enforcement officer called an “egregious violation” of zoning approvals and building permits.
The home was bought by Michael J. and Tracy R. Gray in December for $799,900, according to deed records. On May 26, the zoning board granted the Grays special permits to convert the former two-family house into a single-family home and to replace “the gambrel roof line and ell at rear at a higher elevation.”
The city assessor’s website lists the house as being built in 1850, but that year is commonly used as a default in city records.
David Mack, an attorney representing Michael Gray, explained during a zoning board meeting Tuesday that the project included reverting the building to a one-family house, raising the roof by 18 inches, restoring part of the original gambrel gable elevation, replacing the vinyl siding with clapboard, and removing the exterior staircase on the back of the house — all while maintaining the building's footprint.
"They didn't expect to have to take down any of the exterior framing, nor did they want to," Mack said, adding that "all of the interior work was allowed as of right."
But when the contractor peeled back the wallboard, he noticed "a ton of damage" from flooding and fire to the framing, which "wasn't the original framing" and showed poor workmanship as well, Mack said.
"It was a no-brainer from a construction and structural standpoint that it had to come out," Mack said. "It was not the original framing, it did not appear to have historical significance, and it was in really bad shape."
The contractor then removed much of the old framing, violating the city's zoning code that states removal of 25% or more of a building's walls requires a demolition permit.
In August, a zoning violation was issued and the project was brought to a halt, with a three-year moratorium on construction imposed.
Now, Mack explained, the owners are seeking a special permit to not only continue work on the project, but also to remove the rest of the building's old framing.
Mack said he believes completing the project would "substantially improve" the neighborhood, rather than have the home sit idle for three years.
Some residents, including Tom Kolterjahn, co-president for the Newburyport Preservation Trust, have opposed the special permit application, calling on the city to be firm and not let the homeowners' error slide.
On Tuesday, Kolterjahn called the incident a "stunning instance of demolition caught by the city" and said the delay for building permits should continue.
"If the owners are allowed to simply proceed, then more demolitions will surely follow," he said.
Kolterjahn said the trust "strongly opposes" the special permit and took issue with the applicant's submitted report.
"The submitted photos in support of demolition give a lopsided view of the situation and are far from conclusive," he said. "Several of the photos clearly shows what looks like viable heavy framing that could have been saved in place."
Meanwhile, neighbors supported the special permit, agreeing with each other that allowing the project to continue would improve the neighborhood.
Harrison Street resident Josh Weiss said extending the moratorium – which means the work cannot proceed – would "greatly and adversely affect" neighbors.
"This structure is being substantially improved from what I can see ... . While I understand there has been some egregious removal of interior framing, I cannot understand how this could be equated with the demolition of a historic house," Weiss said, adding that it was "completely unjustified" to allow this to drag on for three years.
Harrison Street resident Mary Jane Clavin also spoke in support of the special permit.
"Making this a longer and drawn-out process so that there is a consequence for someone in the future does seem out of balance with what has gone on at 12 Harrison St. and what could potentially happen in the future," Clavin said.
Chair Rob Ciampitti said the board will wait for the Historical Commission to complete its report on the project before it makes any decisions on the special permit.
The zoning board continued the matter to its meeting Dec. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.