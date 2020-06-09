NEWBURYPORT – The Plum Island Surfcasters Club will hold a beach cleanup this Saturday, June 13, starting on the northern end of the island and running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The club received the OK from City Hall to hold the cleanup with about 30 members who will comply with COVID-19 requirements relating to social distancing and proper handling of materials.
Mike Sheridan, the program co-chair for the Surfcasters Club, said the group hopes to do the same type of cleanup on the Newbury portion of the island on June 20 but is awaiting the OK from town officials.
On both dates the plan is to assemble close to 9:30 a.m. at the Plum Island parking lot adjacent to the Merrimack River and Captains Lady charter boat dock. The club will provide protective gloves, heavy duty plastic bags and disposable tongs to volunteers.
For more about the club, go to www.plumislandsurfcasters.org.
