NEWBURYPORT — The Opportunity Way headquarters of Packaging Specialties has been sold to a Maryland-based company for $10.5 million.
Records at the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds show the packaging manufacturer’s 3.78-acre property at 3-5 Opportunity Way was sold to 3-5 Opportunity Way LLC of Olney, Maryland, on Aug. 3.
City records indicate the property was valued at $4.8 million in 2021 and assessed by the city at $5.5 million earlier this year.
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said a jump between a $5.5 million assessment for a business property and a $10.5 million purchase price can be seen as a “typical and aboveboard” transaction.
“Generally, this means there is something else involved in the purchase other than the property,” he said. “It could be part of the business or personal property and not written into the deed.”
The property was purchased by Gary Swerling and Faneuf Raymond for $161,100 in 1994 and transferred to Packaging Realty LLC in 2014, according to assessor records.
The property is split into two light industry building lots. The first is 100,155 square feet and the second is 64,596 square feet for a total square footage of 164,751.
The company’s website states that Packaging Specialties has been manufacturing gift, apparel and specialty boxed packaging since 1989.
The Massachusetts Secretary of State’s Office indicates Swerling is the president of Packaging Specialties, which was established in 2003.
Swerling is also listed as a Fox Run Drive resident, while Raymond is listed as treasurer and secretary of Packaging Specialties. His address is Beach Road in Salisbury.
Swerling declined to comment on the matter Monday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.