Paddle Inn owners would run Plum Island Sunset Club

NEWBURY — Owners of the Caribbean-inspired Paddle Inn restaurant in Newburyport are being tapped to run a new beach-style eatery on Plum Island, assuming the proposal is approved by the town.
Paddle Inn restaurateurs Beau Sturm and Josh Childs have agreed to team up with Vincent Godin's Cottages Commercial LLC to manage his proposed 164-seat establishment at 2 and 8R Old Point Road, now the site of Angie’s Service Station and a single-family home.
The proposal must first pass muster with the town. At the opening of a site plan review hearing for Godin's proposed Plum Island Sunset Club last week, the Planning Board listened to a presentation from Godin, then took comments from the public — the majority of whom strongly favored the idea.
The restaurant would offer interior table and bar seating for up to 26 patrons and a large outdoor dining area for 138 people.
A 400-square-foot movable kitchen — constructed in Colorado within a large, steel shipping container — would be fully operational and could be removed from the site during the winter. The Board of Health would regulate food operations.
The design favors low-impact landscaping with loose lay boardwalks tied with ropes, permeable pavers for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and 2½-foot sand dunes with American beachgrass and other native plants, including beach plum, around the perimeter for privacy and interest.
An outdoor gas firepit, areas for games such as cornhole, and spots for parking bicycles are also highlights of what Godin — who owns 12 properties around the site – hopes will become a mainstay for the community in Plum Island’s Village Commercial District.
In addition to ADA-compliant bathrooms inside, the club would offer seasonal restrooms outdoors. When Planning Board member Mary Stohn questioned the sanitary and aesthetic nature of the outdoor facilities, Godin stressed that the restrooms would be off to the side of the lot.
The design and landscaping would shelter them from view of the restaurant and parking lot, he noted, adding that the exterior facilities would come equipped with a sink for washing hands.
The lighting plan provides ample wattage to illuminate the 54-vehicle parking lot without any glare leaving the site, he said.
Godin’s original plan was to construct a larger indoor space, but he shifted his concept in response to the global pandemic. The venue would initially be closed from November through March, but the business plan calls for eventually keeping the indoor restaurant open during the winter.
But Godin was quick to add, “This is not anticipated to be a late-as-we-can-stay-open operation.”
Resident Lynne Petty praised the way Godin adjusted his plan to accommodate “what we all need now — which is outdoor seating … I cannot wait 'til they open."
Janice Boris praised the “nice relaxing atmosphere” Godin proposed, while Rochelle Joseph called the proposal “extremely beautiful and much desired.”
“These guys have put together a fantastic plan,” said Ali Pike, who was “thrilled with respect they have shown the island” and with the decision to collaborate with a downtown business such as Paddle Inn.
Jeremiah Murphy said he was worried about traffic, inadequate accommodations for pedestrians, and management of the kitchen’s grease tanks. Stephen Mangion questioned whether firepits were allowable on the barrier beach island, citing potential fires and environmental concerns. Problems arising from alcohol consumption outdoors are also a consideration, he said.
Denis Maloney responded that gas firepits – but not wood-burning pits – are allowed on Plum Island.
Planning Board member Larry Murphy called it “a very interesting proposal." Stohn and colleague Leslie Matthews said, respectively, that the plan was “a well-thought-through, sensitive proposal” and “very well put together.”
The board scheduled a site walk for Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. and will continue the hearing March 3 at 6:45 p.m.
Sketches of the project can be found on the Planning Board’s webpage at www.townofnewbury.org.
