WEST NEWBURY — A suspicious car found parked close to the Page Elementary School on Tuesday morning prompted officials to put the building in "secure mode."
Local police and firefighters responded to a patch of woods near the school around 10:30 a.m. after someone walking by noticed the car way off the road. When police arrived, they found an elderly man sitting on the ground near the car wearing shorts and a sweater.
The man told police he had come from Manchester, New Hampshire, and ran out of gas the night before, according to West Newbury police Sgt. Richard Parenteau.
Officers quickly learned the car matched one wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a motor vehicle crash in that city on Monday night. Although the man was uninjured and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed in secure mode, meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave the building, School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Emily Puteri said, in a joint statement.
Parenteau said he was working with the Newburyport Police Department to determine whether the man was behind the wheel during a reported hit-and-run crash in that city. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Pre-K pickup, scheduled for 11:15 a.m. at the front of the building, proceeded as normal. The school day also proceeded as scheduled, but students were kept inside for the remainder of the school day.
The established school safety and security policies in place in the Pentucket Regional School District were followed, and police, fire and school officials are all in contact with each other, according to school officials, Bartholomew said in a statement.
