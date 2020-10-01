WEST NEWBURY — A student at Dr. John C. Page Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials told families in a letter Thursday morning.
The letter, signed by Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Dustin Gray, said everyone who was in close contact with this student was privately notified by 7:45 a.m., and no one was identified as having spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of the student.
Bartholomew and Gray said they worked with the town Board of Health to follow all protocols.
"As always, we urge all families to continually monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and to keep children home if they show any symptoms or are not feeling well," they said.
Custodians also sanitized the school "out of an abundance of caution" with special care on any areas that the student may have spent a lot of time.
Bartholomew told The Daily News that students and staff have been "vigilant" with reporting symptoms and getting tested whenever they have had concerns.
As part of the current hybrid learning model, students are split into two groups, or "cohorts," and attend school in person two days a week while attending school remotely the other three days.
Bartholomew said people seem to be following the protocol of mask-wearing, handwashing and maintaining a six-foot distance because they know the setup is "pretty fragile" and subject to change if cases start to rise.
School officials said they would issue another letter immediately "if there is additional transmission as a result of this case or a separate case."
To read the full letter, visit https://page.prsd.org/apps/news.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.