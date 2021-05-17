Page School 5th-graders meet 'Leon's Story' author

WEST NEWBURY – Teacher Melissa Fournier’s fifth-grade class at Page School recently met award-winning author and illustrator Susan Roth during a Zoom meeting.
The meeting also included a class of 10- and 11-year-olds from France.
Students were enthralled as Roth shared stories about what it is like to be an author and illustrator, focusing on her book, “Leon’s Story” which was what brought together the American and French students, according to a press release.
The autobiography "Leon's Story" tells about Leon Tillage and what it was like to grow up as the son of a sharecropper in the American South in the 1930s through the 1950s. Leon recorded his story and Roth transcribed these tapes.
Each student had an opportunity to speak and share their thoughts on the story as well as something about their cultures.
The French students concluded the meeting by singing "America the Beautiful" to their new friends, and their American counterparts reciprocated the gesture by singing the song back to them.
All of the students enjoyed the chance to meet people from a different place and learn more about their shared class reading material directly from the author and illustrator.
The Page School fifth-graders plan on continuing their exchanges with their new friends from France.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.