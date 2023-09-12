WEST NEWBURY — School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Emily Puteri recently announced that Page School has welcomed eight new hires.
Alex Cordeiro joins the district as Page’s new assistant principal and special education coordinator. Staff changes include Amanda Huberdeau to the role of pre-k teacher and Suzanne Sutherland to the role of library/media aide. Natalie Rowe, Heidi Coyne, and Kathrine Phillips have all been hired as para-educators, while Jessica Fox joins in as a speech/language pathologist. Emily Wood was hired as a fifth-grade special education teacher.
“These qualified, caring individuals will make great additions to the team at Page School,” Bartholomew said. “We are excited to see them bring their expertise and skill to their roles, and we cannot wait to see what the school year brings.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.