NEWBURYPORT — The nonprofit PEG Center for Art & Activism will be holding its second annual fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at a private residence in West Newbury.
Attendees will enjoy food catered by Kitchen to Aisle, beer, wine and a signature cocktail, a brief talk on art and activism by Maine artist Robert Shetterly, remarks by PEG Founder and Creative Director Paula Estey, and a silent auction of art created by the community as well as a selection of vacation home getaways.
“We are beyond thrilled to have Robert Shetterly join us as a keynote speaker. His portrait series on ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth’ is not only gorgeous, but his message of people who get involved and make a difference is so critical at this time,” Estey said.
Today, there are more than 260 portraits in the series, many of which tour across the U.S. in schools, museum, libraries and galleries. The PEG Center has two of Shetterly’s pieces on display in its Truth Tellers Corner.
As part of the August Community Art Project, local people submitted artwork about individuals – or even things – that make lives better in various ways. Framed selections of the crowd-sourced art will be on display at the event as part of the silent auction. Other items up for silent auction bidding include three vacation homes in Cape Ann, Vermont and Maine.
The PEG Center will also debut a five-minute video created by Antoine Jones.
“By coming to this event, you will be helping to support the PEG Center and all of our many programs and community initiatives, all of which are free to the public, as well as securing our ability to bring you cutting-edge art,” Estey said.
Fundraiser tickets are $75 each and can be purchased online at thepegcenter.org/purchase-tickets. Those who cannot attend but would like to support the PEG Center’s mission can donate online at thepegcenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.