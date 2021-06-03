AMESBURY — Volunteers have been chosen for the Amesbury High School mascot committee and two of its members – who are on opposite sides of the Amesbury Indian controversy – say they’re looking forward to working with each other.
Amesbury High senior Meisha Acevedo was one of two students who made their case to the School Committee in March to phase out the Amesbury Indian mascot over a five-year period.
Sam Wilmot, a member of the Class of 1977, has worked with the Amesbury High School All Sports Boosters Club for more than 30 years and in creating the Amesbury High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.
Acevedo said the Amesbury Indian is offensive to Native Americans.
“We have had conversations with Native Americans and have looked at different tribes in Massachusetts and around the country that have denounced the use of Native American mascots,” Acevedo said. “We feel that changing it would be out of respect to them and their culture.”
The School Committee voted unanimously to set up a committee to study the issue and make its recommendation to acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews this summer.
Wilmot said the School Committee should be more concerned about transitioning students back to full-time learning after a year and a half of a global pandemic than discussing the mascot.
“We’ve got Powow Hill, the Powow River, you’ve got Powow Street in Amesbury and whatever other Indian names you can find,” Wilmot said. “You’ve also got the titles of police chief and fire chief, isn’t that an Indian reference, too? Shouldn’t we be getting rid of those? Where does it end? The majority is supposed to rule. Why are we wiping out our history?”
The 18-member mascot committee is expected to meet for three months and then present its findings to McAndrews, who would make a recommendation to the School Committee. The School Committee would make the final decision.
Wilmot will serve on the mascot committee as one of three community members.
“I was very surprised to get on the committee because the odds certainly weren’t good in my favor,” he said. “We are talking about a 65-1 shot here. But my name did get pulled out. I already sent my email back saying that I want to serve.”
Acevedo was named to the committee as a student member and said she is excited to work with Wilmot and the rest of the mascot committee.
“I am so open to working together and having civil discussion and conversations about this matter and really hearing whatever everyone else has to say,” Acevedo said. “Because I think that it all matters.”
The School Committee also considered retiring the Amesbury Indian in 2016 but ultimately voted 5-2 to keep the mascot after a public opinion poll of 4,018 people ended with 912 voting to keep the mascot, 113 voting no opinion and eight voting to modify it.
Wilmot said he believes those who want to do away with the mascot are simply “taking advantage of the times we are in.”
“When these kids made their presentation, why did nobody tell them that the vast majority of the votes that came back in 2016 said that they wanted to keep the mascot? Why is nobody asking these kids that question?” Wilmot said.
Acevedo said more people are open to the idea of change than they may have been five years ago or even a year ago.
“A lot more people are open to this idea of changing this and seeing the issues that it represents for Native Americans,” Acevedo said. “They also see the kind of bad light the mascot puts our town in. I definitely think that we have changed and grown in what we think of this.”
Wilmot added that the subject of changing the ascot should be put to a citywide vote as a ballot initiative.
“These kids that are proposing this are all seniors, too,” Wilmot said. “When they graduate, are they going to come back here and stay in Amesbury?”
Acevedo said she doesn’t plan on going anywhere this fall since she will be studying political science at Salem State University as a commuter student.
“Yeah, I’m going to Salem State but I will still be here and working with the people in this town,” Acevedo said. “I’ve lived in Amesbury my whole life. I have worked here, I have met people here, and worked within the community. Amesbury is my hometown and I love this place. This is, from my perspective, me trying to better my town and bring it forward into the new age and into modern times. So, of course, I will still be connected to Amesbury.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.