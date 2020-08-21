SALISBURY — Progress continues to be made on a pair of large construction projects.
Voters at the annual Spring Town Meeting in June approved a request to borrow $5.2 million to build a comfort station and welcome center at Salisbury Beach.
Cambridge-based Epstein Joslin Architects designed the dual building project, which will see the construction of a building at the corner of Cable Avenue and Beach Road and another at the west end of the Broadway Mall.
The project has been put out to bid with the bids scheduled to be opened Sept. 17, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
"In the meantime, we are working to receive the environmental approvals from the state and our local Conservation Commission," Harrington said. "Assuming that we receive our approvals, we hope to begin to mobilize and start construction in early to mid-October and to be finished with the Broadway Mall building by July 4 of 2021."
Harrington said the building at the corner of Cable Avenue and Beach Road will take a bit longer to construct but he intends to have the Broadway Mall building open to the public next summer.
Plans for the Salisbury Beach comfort station and welcome center can be found at www.salisburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif1166/f/uploads/beachcenterdesign2.pdf.
Harrington also said the Lafayette Road sewer project is almost ready to begin.
A preconstruction meeting for the $18.5 million project was held Aug. 10 and attended by Harrington, Police Chief Thomas Fowler and Public Works Director Lisa DeMeo. Also participating were John Sykora of the engineering firm Weston & Sampson and a representative from Dracut-based contractor Albanese Brothers Inc.
Harrington said several aspects of the project were reviewed during the meeting, including the need for police details; phasing of construction; who would oversee the work on the town's behalf; the establishment of field offices; payroll; and the need for a special permit for the contractor's laydown area where equipment would be stored on Lafayette Road.
Harrington said Albanese Brothers expects to start the project on Main Street as soon as the laydown area is approved.
Harrington added that a laydown area has been chosen within the Lafayette Road corridor but a special permit is required from the Planning Board, which is expected to address the situation Wednesday.
"They are ready to begin," Harrington said. "We have signed a contract with them. After they receive their special permit, they will be ready to go. The project is expected to take approximately two years. They will start on Main Street and then the section of the project that runs between Rabbit Road and Toll Road will be first. Then, they will transfer their work down to Lafayette Road."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
